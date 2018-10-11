From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
|Report-back: 2018 World Conference against Nuclear & Hydrogens Bombs
|Date
|Sunday October 28
|Time
|8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|John Steinbach
|
Don’t miss John Steinbach's report-back from the conference, presented as a riveting talk and slide show on the state of the world and what’s being done to back away from the nuclear brink. "Our best strategy for abolishing nuclear weapons is to link demands for a nuclear free world with broader demands to reverse the unjust social, economic, environmental, and military policies that fuel the nuclear impasse.” (John Steinbach, Hiroshima Nagasaki Peace Committee of the National Capital Area, 2018)
for more info: johnsteinbach1 [at] verizon.net
Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
original image (1280x960)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 11th, 2018 7:50 PM
http://www.bfuu.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network