



for more info:





Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html Don’t miss John Steinbach's report-back from the conference, presented as a riveting talk and slide show on the state of the world and what’s being done to back away from the nuclear brink. "Our best strategy for abolishing nuclear weapons is to link demands for a nuclear free world with broader demands to reverse the unjust social, economic, environmental, and military policies that fuel the nuclear impasse.” (John Steinbach, Hiroshima Nagasaki Peace Committee of the National Capital Area, 2018)for more info: johnsteinbach1 [at] verizon.net Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.Wheelchair accessible.For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

original image (1280x960)

http://www.bfuu.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 11th, 2018 7:50 PM