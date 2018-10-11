top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Report-back: 2018 World Conference against Nuclear & Hydrogens Bombs
Date Sunday October 28
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJohn Steinbach
Don’t miss John Steinbach's report-back from the conference, presented as a riveting talk and slide show on the state of the world and what’s being done to back away from the nuclear brink. "Our best strategy for abolishing nuclear weapons is to link demands for a nuclear free world with broader demands to reverse the unjust social, economic, environmental, and military policies that fuel the nuclear impasse.” (John Steinbach, Hiroshima Nagasaki Peace Committee of the National Capital Area, 2018)

for more info: johnsteinbach1 [at] verizon.net


Suggested Donation: $5 – 20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
sm_johnsteinbach.jpg
original image (1280x960)
For more event information:
http://www.bfuu.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 11th, 2018 7:50 PM
