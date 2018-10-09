From the Open-Publishing Calendar

"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At 2018 Gubernatorial Debate Between Newsom & Cox by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Oct 9th, 2018 10:16 AM Before the only debate for governor in California between Gavin Newsom and John Cox, a press conference was held to raise questions about the $1 billion Eco Fraud at the Hunters Point Shipyard and Treasure Island. The speakers at the press conference talked about the health and safety problems and the systemic cover-up by politicians including Gavin Newsom, Diane Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris and the present mayor. Community members and workers continue to get cancers and other illnesses from the radioactive dump site despite claims that it is "safe" and has been cleaned up.

original image (4032x3024)



The speakers addressed the continuing $1 billion eco-fraud cover-up at the Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island. Tetra Tech and Test America were both involved in conduction fraudulent tests on these sites and declaring them safe and clean after which they were turned over by the US Navy to the City and County of San Francisco.



Not surprisingly not a whisper was mentioned in any of the mainstream media about this press conference and the issues raised.



Speakers talked about the continued scandal of radioactive material being found at both Hunters Point and Treasure Island and the continued effort to build condos contaminated radioactive land. They also discussed the emasculation of Cal-OSHA and the failure of regulatory agencies to do their job including Amy Brownell who is an environmental engineer for the City and County of San Francisco and whose salary is paid for by Lennar the developer of Hunters Point. Both candidates Newsom and Cox support the continued development of these radioactive sites for million dollar condos despite the continuing serious health and safety problems.



Although there were major media covering the debate not one corporate controlled station or newspaper reported on the press conference and the health and safety issues and cover-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.



Speakers included:



Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai, healthcare advocate and researcher

Dr. Larry Rose, Cal-OSHA former medical director

Tandra Lowe, Hunters Point commits advocate and researcher

Tony Kelly, Community advocate and candidate for District 10

Carol Harvey, Journalist and researcher on Treasure Island contamination



For additional media:



Criminal Cover-up Blows Up At SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard "Clean-up" Meeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YVou0kmQI&t=2797s



SF Hunters Point Tetra Tech Whistleblowers Speak Out About Criminal Cover-up & Bullying

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GGHz9duZz8&t=632s



$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents&Whistleblowers Speakout

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luPtTPrf9N4



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=299s

SF Hunters Point Shipyard Is "Safe" Says Lennar Funded SF DPH "Environmental Engineer" Amy Brownell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh_z8ONj1Lk&t=731s

For more information on UPWA

http://www.upwa.info

Production of Labor Video Project

The only debate in California for governor in 2018 left out life and death questions including the $1 billion Eco Fraud and cover-up of radioactive contamination at the Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island. While Gavin Newsom was mayor of San Francisco according to speakers he helped cover-up the fraud and criminal efforts to retaliate against health and safety whistleblowers. He also allowed Lennar to pay Amy Brownell, a City and County environmental engineer to say that the shipyard and Treasure Island are "safe" and people in the community and workers were only getting sick from "stress". This continues under Mayor London Breed who also was put in charge of Treasure Island by former Mayor Willie Brown.

The major corporate controlled media including TV, radio and newspapers completely ignored the press conference in front of KQED before the debate between candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox. The manipulation of the election to prevent issues from coming up that would embarrass candidates is not new.





Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi pushed the construction of thousands of condos on the radioactive dumps at Hunters Point and Treasure Island. They continue to ignore the highly dangerous toxins and radioactive contamination of the sites that have not been cleaned up. They also have obstructed an independent investigation of the criminal fraud by developer Lennar, testing companies Tetra Tech and Test America. Both companies fired health and safety whistleblowers who exposed the massive falsification of testing.





The Hunters Point shipyard contained the largest nuclear radioactive laboratory at one time and the site is still highly contaminated but Gavin Newsom and other politicians in San Francisco continue to say the site can be "cleaned up" despite the fact that over $1 billion has been spent by the Federal government and it is still contaminated.

Gavin Newsom while he was Mayor of San Francisco personally helped cover-up the massive fraud and corruption at the Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island. He also helped keep Lennar shill and CCSF environmental engineer Amy Brownell who told residents and workers that they were only getting sick from stress.