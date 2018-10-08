From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA
Bay area postal workers rallied in Oakland at the US Federal building to oppose the sell off of the US mail and full privatization. They talked about how postal workers will be affected as well as the public.
As part of a national day of protests, postal workers from NALC, APWU and other postal unions and supporters of a public post office rallied on October 8, 2018 in Oakland, California to oppose the sell off of the post office by the Trump administration. Many post offices have already been sold off by the Obama administration including the Washington DC former post office which is now a Trump hotel.
Postal workers talked about how privatization would harm working people and the public as the most profitable parts of the post office would be sold off. They also discussed how this would effect veterans and other workers.
There were protests at many post offices throughout the country to organize support for a public post office.
Additional media:
Postal Workers Protest Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_06Asbv49fU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bK2PNNKYv8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBkX4zm3ZtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGFpntWcKts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux9fHfuaEeU
Additional information:
https://www.apwu.org/news/web-news-article/national-day-action-october-8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Postal workers talked about how privatization would harm working people and the public as the most profitable parts of the post office would be sold off. They also discussed how this would effect veterans and other workers.
There were protests at many post offices throughout the country to organize support for a public post office.
Additional media:
Postal Workers Protest Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_06Asbv49fU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bK2PNNKYv8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBkX4zm3ZtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGFpntWcKts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux9fHfuaEeU
Additional information:
https://www.apwu.org/news/web-news-article/national-day-action-october-8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§US Post Office Is In The US Constitution
A supporter of the public post office pointed out that the US Post Office is in the US Constitution
The postal workers rallied and marched in front of the Oakland Federal Building
The postal workers from NALC and APWU demanded that there be no sell off of the US Post office.
Postal workers are angry that the corporations are seeking to privatize the post office. This will especially target African American, Latino workers along with Veterans.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network