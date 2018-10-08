top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA
by Labor Video Project
Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM
Bay area postal workers rallied in Oakland at the US Federal building to oppose the sell off of the US mail and full privatization. They talked about how postal workers will be affected as well as the public.
sm_img_2760.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
As part of a national day of protests, postal workers from NALC, APWU and other postal unions and supporters of a public post office rallied on October 8, 2018 in Oakland, California to oppose the sell off of the post office by the Trump administration. Many post offices have already been sold off by the Obama administration including the Washington DC former post office which is now a Trump hotel.

Postal workers talked about how privatization would harm working people and the public as the most profitable parts of the post office would be sold off. They also discussed how this would effect veterans and other workers.

There were protests at many post offices throughout the country to organize support for a public post office.

Additional media:

Postal Workers Protest Privatization
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_06Asbv49fU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bK2PNNKYv8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBkX4zm3ZtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGFpntWcKts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux9fHfuaEeU

Additional information:

https://www.apwu.org/news/web-news-article/national-day-action-october-8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE
§US Post Office Is In The US Constitution
by Labor Video Project Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM
sm_img_2762.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of the public post office pointed out that the US Post Office is in the US Constitution
https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE
§Rally In Front Of Oakland Federal Building
by Labor Video Project Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM
sm_img_2764.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The postal workers rallied and marched in front of the Oakland Federal Building
https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE
§US Mail Not For Sale
by Labor Video Project Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM
sm_img_2741.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The postal workers from NALC and APWU demanded that there be no sell off of the US Post office.
https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE
§Postal Workers Speaking Out
by Labor Video Project Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM
sm_img_2713.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Postal workers are angry that the corporations are seeking to privatize the post office. This will especially target African American, Latino workers along with Veterans.
https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code