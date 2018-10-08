From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

US Mail Is Not For Sale! Stop Post Office Privatization Rally In Oakland, CA by Labor Video Project

Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:58 PM Bay area postal workers rallied in Oakland at the US Federal building to oppose the sell off of the US mail and full privatization. They talked about how postal workers will be affected as well as the public.

original image (4032x3024)



Postal workers talked about how privatization would harm working people and the public as the most profitable parts of the post office would be sold off. They also discussed how this would effect veterans and other workers.



There were protests at many post offices throughout the country to organize support for a public post office.



Additional media:



Postal Workers Protest Privatization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_06Asbv49fU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBbf90dZRxA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bK2PNNKYv8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBkX4zm3ZtY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGFpntWcKts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux9fHfuaEeU



Additional information:



https://www.apwu.org/news/web-news-article/national-day-action-october-8



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org As part of a national day of protests, postal workers from NALC, APWU and other postal unions and supporters of a public post office rallied on October 8, 2018 in Oakland, California to oppose the sell off of the post office by the Trump administration. Many post offices have already been sold off by the Obama administration including the Washington DC former post office which is now a Trump hotel.Postal workers talked about how privatization would harm working people and the public as the most profitable parts of the post office would be sold off. They also discussed how this would effect veterans and other workers.There were protests at many post offices throughout the country to organize support for a public post office.Additional media:Postal Workers Protest PrivatizationAdditional information:Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/znsKOMGrPyE

A supporter of the public post office pointed out that the US Post Office is in the US Constitution

The postal workers rallied and marched in front of the Oakland Federal Building

The postal workers from NALC and APWU demanded that there be no sell off of the US Post office.

Postal workers are angry that the corporations are seeking to privatize the post office. This will especially target African American, Latino workers along with Veterans.