From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 10/17/2018
|East Bay Permanent Real Estate Cooperative Orientation meeting
|Date
|Wednesday October 17
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|1428 Franklin St. Oakland, CA
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Eric Christian
|
Come to an orientation meeting to learn about a new model of housing cooperative that everyone can participate in that is going to be a game changer in fighting gentrification and keeping indigenous, communities of color and otherwise marginalized communities intact generating local wealth and power and resilience.
original image (960x540)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 8th, 2018 5:09 PM
http://ebprec.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network