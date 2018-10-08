top
No Fascist America Emergency Protest Against Kavanaugh
by via Refuse Fascism
Monday Oct 8th, 2018 3:59 PM
On October 5, street protests in the San Francisco Bay Area arose from fears that Brett Kavanaugh would be confirmed as a justice of the Supreme Court. They included a rally and march that started at 5:30 pm from Market and Powell in San Francisco.
sm_refusefamarch.jpg
original image (4160x3120)
Refuse Fascism said: "...With the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the Trump/Pence regime is poised to impose an extreme and long-lastingtransformation of the highest court in this country—a major leap in the consolidation of fascism".

"It’s not just that Kavanaugh [will] eviscerate women’s fundamental right to decide for themselves whether to bear children, which alone would be reason enough for millions to rise in massive political revolt. With Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court [will] be a rubber stamp to the whole Trump/Pence agenda: shredding the separation of church and state in favor of Christian fascism against women, LGBTQ people, science, and the environment; backing xenophobic ethnic cleansing of immigrants and terror against Black people to “Make America WHITE Again”; eviscerating civil liberties, the separation of powers, and the rule of law; unleashing even more vicious torture and military aggression against the people of the world".

Refuse Fascism continued: "We must put ourselves on the line—through acts of nonviolent political protest and courageous resistance." Refuse Fascism is calling for unity amongst allies to launch a nationwide struggle beginning with tens of thousands in cities across the country until the demand—This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!—is met.

https://refusefascism.org
§RF in the middle of the street
by via Refuse Fascism Monday Oct 8th, 2018 3:59 PM
sm_refusefastreet.jpg
original image (4160x3120)
supporting and being supported by strikers at the St. Francis Hotel
https://refusefascism.org
