top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | California | International | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Boycott Driscoll's on KPFA's Full Circle
by First Voice Apprentices
Sunday Oct 7th, 2018 9:54 PM
On October 5, 2018, Steve Zeltzer discussed the Boycott Driscoll's movement on KPFA's Full Circle.
sm_boycott-driscolls-solidarity.jpg
original image (1201x1201)
On October 5, 2018, Steve Zeltzer discussed the Boycott Driscoll's movement on KPFA's Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Mari Nakagawa interviewed Steve Zeltzer about a range of topics, including the history of the boycott against Driscoll's, the September 29th day of action, the living, working, and health conditions of the farmworkers in San Quintín, Baja California. They also spoke about NAFTA and "NAFTA 2.0", the struggle of independent unions in Mexico, and the privatization of land and services by multinational corporations.

https://boycott-driscolls.org/about/

-----

Steve Zeltzer is the host and producer of KPFA's WorkWeek Radio, which provides news and in depth coverage of unions and working people in the Bay Area and around the world. Steve Zeltzer has covered labor and working people for decades on the radio and also on television and cable.

https://kpfa.org/program/work-week/

-----

Members of First Voice Media Apprenticeship produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Full Circle showcases personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of underserved and underrepresented humans.

Full Circle has brought stories of the Salinas library sit-in, the Block the Boat movement, the Oscar Grant Rally, and the ongoing challenges faced by people of color.

https://kpfa.org/program/full-circle/
§Boycott Driscoll's on KPFA's Full Circle
by First Voice Apprentices Sunday Oct 7th, 2018 9:54 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (5.5mb)
[ Audio: 13:15 ]
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code