On October 5, 2018, Steve Zeltzer discussed the Boycott Driscoll's movement on KPFA's Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Mari Nakagawa interviewed Steve Zeltzer about a range of topics, including the history of the boycott against Driscoll's, the September 29th day of action , the living, working, and health conditions of the farmworkers in San Quintín, Baja California. They also spoke about NAFTA and "NAFTA 2.0", the struggle of independent unions in Mexico, and the privatization of land and services by multinational corporations.-----Steve Zeltzer is the host and producer of KPFA's WorkWeek Radio, which provides news and in depth coverage of unions and working people in the Bay Area and around the world. Steve Zeltzer has covered labor and working people for decades on the radio and also on television and cable.-----Members of First Voice Media Apprenticeship produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Full Circle showcases personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of underserved and underrepresented humans.Full Circle has brought stories of the Salinas library sit-in, the Block the Boat movement, the Oscar Grant Rally, and the ongoing challenges faced by people of color.