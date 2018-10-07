From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Americas | California | International | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Boycott Driscoll's on KPFA's Full Circle
On October 5, 2018, Steve Zeltzer discussed the Boycott Driscoll's movement on KPFA's Full Circle.
original image (1201x1201)
On October 5, 2018, Steve Zeltzer discussed the Boycott Driscoll's movement on KPFA's Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Mari Nakagawa interviewed Steve Zeltzer about a range of topics, including the history of the boycott against Driscoll's, the September 29th day of action, the living, working, and health conditions of the farmworkers in San Quintín, Baja California. They also spoke about NAFTA and "NAFTA 2.0", the struggle of independent unions in Mexico, and the privatization of land and services by multinational corporations.
https://boycott-driscolls.org/about/
-----
Steve Zeltzer is the host and producer of KPFA's WorkWeek Radio, which provides news and in depth coverage of unions and working people in the Bay Area and around the world. Steve Zeltzer has covered labor and working people for decades on the radio and also on television and cable.
https://kpfa.org/program/work-week/
-----
Members of First Voice Media Apprenticeship produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Full Circle showcases personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of underserved and underrepresented humans.
Full Circle has brought stories of the Salinas library sit-in, the Block the Boat movement, the Oscar Grant Rally, and the ongoing challenges faced by people of color.
https://kpfa.org/program/full-circle/
https://boycott-driscolls.org/about/
-----
Steve Zeltzer is the host and producer of KPFA's WorkWeek Radio, which provides news and in depth coverage of unions and working people in the Bay Area and around the world. Steve Zeltzer has covered labor and working people for decades on the radio and also on television and cable.
https://kpfa.org/program/work-week/
-----
Members of First Voice Media Apprenticeship produce, write, host and engineer Full Circle, a cultural affairs radio magazine. Full Circle showcases personal views, current events, interviews, feature stories, and live performances from communities of underserved and underrepresented humans.
Full Circle has brought stories of the Salinas library sit-in, the Block the Boat movement, the Oscar Grant Rally, and the ongoing challenges faced by people of color.
https://kpfa.org/program/full-circle/
§Boycott Driscoll's on KPFA's Full Circle
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (5.5mb)
Download Audio (5.5mb)
[ Audio: 13:15 ]
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network