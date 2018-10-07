Albert lives in a small apartment complex which was just sold and the new owner is trying to kick everyone out, including a number of veterans on HUD assistance. They are protected for now by the temporary rent freeze, but come election day they need Measure M to pass, or else they will be put out of their homes.

from Steve:This man walked with me knocking on doors for a while today [September 24, 2018] for YES on M: SC for Rent Control.His name is Albert. He's a Vietnam veteran suffering from pancreatic cancer he attributes to his exposure to Agent Orange. He lives in a small apartment complex in my neighborhood which was just sold and the new owner is trying to kick everyone out, including a number of veterans on HUD assistance. They are protected for now by the temporary rent freeze, but come election day they need Measure M to pass, or else they will be put out of their homes without any assistance and maybe nowhere else to go.After a small rally at their building, Albert came walking with me for a little while, leaning on his walker. We met some perfectly nice and supportive people, but I had to hold back tears watching him tell his story to someone who is against rent control, and showed no empathy at all.Albert's life is in crisis, he's pouring his heart out, and this guy just gives him a shrug of indifference. I got emotional watching Albert respond, very polite as he was to everyone, but I could tell getting enraged on the inside. Afterwards he decided to call it a day, afraid his anger would get the best of him.He just wants a society where people care about each other. As Albert put it, "we need to go from mankind to kind man."