top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Santa Cruz Rent Control: Knocking On Doors for Yes on M
by YES on M: Santa Cruz for Rent Control
Sunday Oct 7th, 2018 5:02 PM
Albert lives in a small apartment complex which was just sold and the new owner is trying to kick everyone out, including a number of veterans on HUD assistance. They are protected for now by the temporary rent freeze, but come election day they need Measure M to pass, or else they will be put out of their homes.
sm_albert-santa-cruz-rent-control.jpg
original image (1152x1777)
from Steve:
This man walked with me knocking on doors for a while today [September 24, 2018] for YES on M: SC for Rent Control.

His name is Albert. He's a Vietnam veteran suffering from pancreatic cancer he attributes to his exposure to Agent Orange. He lives in a small apartment complex in my neighborhood which was just sold and the new owner is trying to kick everyone out, including a number of veterans on HUD assistance. They are protected for now by the temporary rent freeze, but come election day they need Measure M to pass, or else they will be put out of their homes without any assistance and maybe nowhere else to go.

After a small rally at their building, Albert came walking with me for a little while, leaning on his walker. We met some perfectly nice and supportive people, but I had to hold back tears watching him tell his story to someone who is against rent control, and showed no empathy at all.

Albert's life is in crisis, he's pouring his heart out, and this guy just gives him a shrug of indifference. I got emotional watching Albert respond, very polite as he was to everyone, but I could tell getting enraged on the inside. Afterwards he decided to call it a day, afraid his anger would get the best of him.

He just wants a society where people care about each other. As Albert put it, "we need to go from mankind to kind man."

https://www.facebook.com/screntcontrol/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code