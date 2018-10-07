From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Tour
|Monday October 08
|10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|Class/Workshop
|Amazon Mycorenewal Project
MUTUAL AID DISASTER RELIEF
presents a SPECIAL WORKSHOP:
“Giving Our Best, Ready For The Worst: Community Organizing as Disaster Preparedness”
A Participatory Workshop about Solidarity, Building Grassroots Power, and Community Organizing as Disaster Preparedness
When: 10am-4pm Monday, October 8th (Indigenous People’s Day)
Where: Subrosa Community Space 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
$10-40 Suggested Donation
No one turned away for lack of funds.
*If you need childcare to attend this event, please email Maya at:
amazonmyco [at] gmail.com
The Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADRelief) Training Team is visiting our community. Currently MADRelief is on a national capacity-building and educational tour. They will explain how natural storms turn into unnatural disasters through dangerous new forms of "disaster capitalism" and "extreme resource extraction," and train diverse affinity groups on principles of grassroots direct action humanitarian aid and crisis response, sharing lessons learned from historical and current mutual aid groups and covering a wide range of topics such as “Principles of ‘Solidarity, Not Charity,’” “Using Privilege to Break Down Barriers,” “Building Power in Collaboration,” and “Overcoming Trauma Together.”
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 7th, 2018 2:41 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2829995656...
