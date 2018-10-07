top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 10/ 8/2018
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Tour
Date Monday October 08
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAmazon Mycorenewal Project
MUTUAL AID DISASTER RELIEF
presents a SPECIAL WORKSHOP:

“Giving Our Best, Ready For The Worst: Community Organizing as Disaster Preparedness”

A Participatory Workshop about Solidarity, Building Grassroots Power, and Community Organizing as Disaster Preparedness

When: 10am-4pm Monday, October 8th (Indigenous People’s Day)
Where: Subrosa Community Space 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

$10-40 Suggested Donation
No one turned away for lack of funds.

*If you need childcare to attend this event, please email Maya at:
amazonmyco [at] gmail.com

The Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (MADRelief) Training Team is visiting our community. Currently MADRelief is on a national capacity-building and educational tour. They will explain how natural storms turn into unnatural disasters through dangerous new forms of "disaster capitalism" and "extreme resource extraction," and train diverse affinity groups on principles of grassroots direct action humanitarian aid and crisis response, sharing lessons learned from historical and current mutual aid groups and covering a wide range of topics such as “Principles of ‘Solidarity, Not Charity,’” “Using Privilege to Break Down Barriers,” “Building Power in Collaboration,” and “Overcoming Trauma Together.”
sm_mutual-aid-disaster-relief-tour.jpg
original image (618x618)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2829995656...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 7th, 2018 2:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code