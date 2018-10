What a day: Over 50,000 people came to Hambacher Wald this weekend. In the best party mood. Because RWE has suffered a crushing defeat in court. The ancient forest must not be cleared for now. [1] This round went to us, but the biggest confrontation is yet to come - to the number one climate killer: the lignite. But this Saturday was a terrific start.

Never before have so many people from all corners of society demonstrated for the coalition exit.So much power, so much determination - four weeks ago we would not have thought that possible. The Rhineland becomes Wendland! What Gorleben was to the anti-nuclear movement is the Hambach Forest for the anti-coal movement. Peaceful protest with the whole family, bourgeois resistance, mixed with civil disobedience: much is the same as when the Castor went to Gorleben. But two crucial things are different than then.For one thing, we can do more politically. It took many years of nuclear power and Castor transports to decide on the exit. But the coal is now decided. By the end of the year, the government coal commission is struggling to get out of Berlin. How fast and consistent he gets - depends on whether we can follow up with protests the size of this weekend.On the other hand, there is a big challenge: The strength act is much larger than the Castor. At that time, everything condensed again and again for four or five days - in which the atomic train drove through the country and we gave everything. This time we have to last until late next year. In November, the coal commission decides on the exit. The plan must then be passed by law and by the Bundestag. This will happen at the earliest until summer. All the while the coal lobby will try to thwart the exit.Therefore, the fulminate mass demo of this weekend may not be the last - but prelude to months that are filled with civil protest. We will only be able to do that if there are really many people behind us and if we have the financial strength to kick off many more activities. Let us save the Hambach Forest together and fight for the global climate. Become a Campact sponsor or Campact sponsor - and strengthen our commitment to civil society with your regular contribution! Even with 8 euros a month you help enormously.Over the past few days, we have been sitting together at Campact and with our allies, thinking about how to create a long-term plan after the Grand Demo this weekend. Here he is:On October 24, the coal commission negotiates the exit in the Rheinische Revier directly at the Hambacher Wald. With hundreds of citizens from the region we receive them and make it clear: The climate is not negotiating! We have only a few years left to prevent the climate crisis.On the weekend, October 26-28, many people want to go one step further with the Campaign Ending Grounds campaign. With a non-violent action of civil disobedience they sit in front of the trees in the forest and the excavators in the coal mine. Thousands of people demonstrate there again - and express our solidarity with our partners towards the end of the site.Then comes the next Grand Demo on the 1st of December - twice in Berlin and Cologne. At the beginning of the World Climate Change Conference in Poland, probably more people will go out than on the street this weekend.In the second week of December, we then carry our protest everywhere in the country. In as many places Campact supporters organize actions in front of the offices of members of parliament and demand an ambitious climate protection law. At an action congress in Berlin we prepare all this.In 2019, we will not let up - and visit the delegates until they have written a consistent coal exit into the Climate Protection Act.As you can see, we have a lot in mind. We hope for your support so that we can fight endurance, power and most of all successfully against the coal lobby. Become a Campact sponsor or Campact sponsor today - and make it possible. Already with 8 Euro per month you will advance our common goals.Click here and promote Campact regularly: https://www.campact.de/campact/unterstuetzen/spenden/?utm_campaign=%2Fkohleaus%2F&utm_term=Spenden&utm_medium=Email&utm_source=%2Fkohleaus%2Fdemo-oktober-7%2F&utm_content=random - bWith kind regardsYour Christoph Bautz, Campact CEOPS: You join us? Wonderful! If you give your commitment until October 12, we have a special thank you for you. Felix Ekardt's book "Jahrhundertaufgabe Energiewende" uses everyday examples to explain the finite nature of resources and how to act for the benefit of all.Promote Campact now with a regular contributionI'm sorry: I can not promote Campact on a monthly basisIf you prefer a letter or a fax, simply print out our promotional PDF and send it to Campact eV Fax: 04231 957 499. Artilleriestraße 6, 27283 Verden / Aller.[1] "Hambacher Forst may not be cleared for the time being", press release of the Higher Administrative Court of Münster, 5 October 2018