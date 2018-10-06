top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/29/2018
Santa Cruz Rally for #TrialoftheCentury Our Children's Trust
Date Monday October 29
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Santa Cruz County Superior Court
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCommunity Law and Mediation Services
The #TrialoftheCentury starts on October 29! The 21 Juliana v. US youth plaintiffs are taking the federal government to court for violating their constitutional rights by knowingly contributing to climate change. The science-based National Climate Recovery Plan the plaintiffs seek would end the reign of fossil fuels and lead to swift decarbonization. THIS LAWSUIT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING! There will be rallies at federal courthouses across the country, including SD, LA and SF, and SC! So that you can stand with these brave young people as they head into the courtroom. Join together in Santa Cruz to add our voices to this ROAR!!!!!
sm_youth_v_gov.jpg
original image (1325x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1693046706...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 6th, 2018 11:03 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code