The #TrialoftheCentury starts on October 29! The 21 Juliana v. US youth plaintiffs are taking the federal government to court for violating their constitutional rights by knowingly contributing to climate change. The science-based National Climate Recovery Plan the plaintiffs seek would end the reign of fossil fuels and lead to swift decarbonization. THIS LAWSUIT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING! There will be rallies at federal courthouses across the country, including SD, LA and SF, and SC! So that you can stand with these brave young people as they head into the courtroom. Join together in Santa Cruz to add our voices to this ROAR!!!!!

