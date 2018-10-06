Armistice Day 100 Santa Cruz, invites you to:

Celebrate Armistice Year - Ring the Bells for Peace!

The 11th of each month - at 11:00 am

Santa Cruz Town Clock



At the end of World War 1, November 11th was declared as Armistice Day, a day to commit to a peaceful world and an end to all war! This year, 2018, is the 100th anniversary!



Armistice Day 100 Santa Cruz invites everyone to meet with us for our monthly event:



Celebrate Armistice Year and Ring the Bells for Peace!

We call for the end to all wars, and for Peace everywhere, for All Beings!



Join us for ceremony, music, reflections, poetry....We will join together in celebration on the 11th of each month, and please spread the word!!!!!



Armistice 100 Santa Cruz is a project of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 11, Santa Cruz



Celebrate Armistice! - Create Peace!

