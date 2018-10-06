From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Armistice 100 Celebration
|Date
|Thursday October 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
|
Armistice Day 100 Santa Cruz, invites you to:
Celebrate Armistice Year - Ring the Bells for Peace!
The 11th of each month - at 11:00 am
Santa Cruz Town Clock
At the end of World War 1, November 11th was declared as Armistice Day, a day to commit to a peaceful world and an end to all war! This year, 2018, is the 100th anniversary!
Armistice Day 100 Santa Cruz invites everyone to meet with us for our monthly event:
Celebrate Armistice Year and Ring the Bells for Peace!
We call for the end to all wars, and for Peace everywhere, for All Beings!
Join us for ceremony, music, reflections, poetry....We will join together in celebration on the 11th of each month, and please spread the word!!!!!
Armistice 100 Santa Cruz is a project of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 11, Santa Cruz
Celebrate Armistice! - Create Peace!
