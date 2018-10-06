From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Saturday Oct 6th, 2018 5:19 PM Twenty five hundred workers are now striking 7 Marriott owned hotels in San Francisco. Marriott is now the largest hotel company in the world and they are fighting demands by Unite Here to defend the workers wages, healthcare benefits. Workers at Marriott Marqui in San Francisco talk about their issues and the effect on the hotel and their lives.

San Francisco members of Unite Here Local 2 at the Marriott talked about why they are on strike and the effect of the strike on their convention hotel which is usually 100% full because of convention business.



Last year, Marriott made $1.37 billion and they are the largest hotel chain in the world after they bought the Starwood group. Workers at the Marriott hotel spent 5 years trying to organize the union against the union busting tactics of the corporation but we eventually successful.

Many of these workers have to work two and three jobs to survive in the Bay Area and this has effects on their families and health and safety. They also face long hours commuting to their jobs.



Twenty five hundred Marriott workers went on strike in San Francisco on October 4, 2018 at 7 Marriott owned hotels in the city. This is part of a national strike of United HERE at Marriotts in Boston, Chicago, Oakland, Hawaii, San Francisco and other cities.San Francisco members of Unite Here Local 2 at the Marriott talked about why they are on strike and the effect of the strike on their convention hotel which is usually 100% full because of convention business.Last year, Marriott made $1.37 billion and they are the largest hotel chain in the world after they bought the Starwood group. Workers at the Marriott hotel spent 5 years trying to organize the union against the union busting tactics of the corporation but we eventually successful.Many of these workers have to work two and three jobs to survive in the Bay Area and this has effects on their families and health and safety. They also face long hours commuting to their jobs.

Many workers since they work two and three. jobs do not have the time to see their children. Some brought their kids on the picket line.

The scabs came into the hotel through a "Two Gate" system for union and non union workers. This Two Gate has been used to weaken and break the building trades unions. Even though the strike has the sanction of the San Francisco Labor Council some unions are working behind the picket lines.

Workers are forced to work two and three jobs to survive while the company makes massive profits.

The Marriott Marqui which is a convention hotel is usually 100% full but the strike is drastically effecting the services.