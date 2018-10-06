From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
Twenty five hundred workers are now striking 7 Marriott owned hotels in San Francisco. Marriott is now the largest hotel company in the world and they are fighting demands by Unite Here to defend the workers wages, healthcare benefits. Workers at Marriott Marqui in San Francisco talk about their issues and the effect on the hotel and their lives.
Twenty five hundred Marriott workers went on strike in San Francisco on October 4, 2018 at 7 Marriott owned hotels in the city. This is part of a national strike of United HERE at Marriotts in Boston, Chicago, Oakland, Hawaii, San Francisco and other cities.
San Francisco members of Unite Here Local 2 at the Marriott talked about why they are on strike and the effect of the strike on their convention hotel which is usually 100% full because of convention business.
Last year, Marriott made $1.37 billion and they are the largest hotel chain in the world after they bought the Starwood group. Workers at the Marriott hotel spent 5 years trying to organize the union against the union busting tactics of the corporation but we eventually successful.
Many of these workers have to work two and three jobs to survive in the Bay Area and this has effects on their families and health and safety. They also face long hours commuting to their jobs.
Additional media:
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8
The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o
SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M
SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8
35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0
SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE
For more information:
http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Workers Brought Their Children On The Picket Line
Many workers since they work two and three. jobs do not have the time to see their children. Some brought their kids on the picket line.
The scabs came into the hotel through a "Two Gate" system for union and non union workers. This Two Gate has been used to weaken and break the building trades unions. Even though the strike has the sanction of the San Francisco Labor Council some unions are working behind the picket lines.
Workers are forced to work two and three jobs to survive while the company makes massive profits.
The Marriott Marqui which is a convention hotel is usually 100% full but the strike is drastically effecting the services.
