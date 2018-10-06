We will gather this Saturday at 5pm in Oscar Grant Plaza to show that #WeDoNotConsent to the appointment of yet another sexual predator into a position of power in the US govt. Join us to express our collective outrage and to continue the process of healing for survivors of the 'justice' system.



Bring candles, matches or lighters if you are able. There is no dress code but please wear something you feel powerful in.



En el caso de que Brett Kavanaugh haya sido confirmado ante la Corte Suprema, nos reuniremos a las 5:00 pm del día de la votación para demostrar que #WeDoNotConsent (no somos de acuerdo) con el nombramiento de otro depredador sexual en una posición de poder en el gobierno de EE. UU. Únase a nosotros para expresar nuestra indignación colectiva y para continuar el proceso de curación de los sobrevivientes del sistema de "justicia".



Traiga velas y encededores si puede. No hay codigo de ropa, pero lleva algo que le hace sentir poderosx. Continuaremos actualizando en esta página a medida que se publiquen los detalles sobre la votación.



