|National Day of Action Against Kavanaugh: San Mateo
|Saturday October 06
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
300 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
Corner of 3rd St and El Camino, downtown San Mateo
|Protest
|Raging Grannies/Peace Action
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
|
We protest Oct 6 whether the vote is held or not.
We gather to say:
Kavanaugh is Bad for Our Country!
Co-hosted by:
Raging Grannies Action League
Indivisible SF Peninsula CA-14
San Mateo Peace Action
SENATE VOTE SOON - Say we don't approve of
BRETT KAVANAUGH
He is bad for women, bad for our country!
STAND WITH SURVIVORS
There are dozens of events nationally including in D.C. You can find one or register to attend our event in San Mateo at link below photo here...
original image (3308x1267)
https://act.weareultraviolet.org/event/no-...
