Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
National Day of Action Against Kavanaugh: San Mateo
Date Saturday October 06
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
300 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
Corner of 3rd St and El Camino, downtown San Mateo
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies/Peace Action
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
We protest Oct 6 whether the vote is held or not.
We gather to say:
Kavanaugh is Bad for Our Country!
Co-hosted by:
Raging Grannies Action League
Indivisible SF Peninsula CA-14
San Mateo Peace Action

SENATE VOTE SOON - Say we don't approve of
BRETT KAVANAUGH
He is bad for women, bad for our country!
STAND WITH SURVIVORS

There are dozens of events nationally including in D.C. You can find one or register to attend our event in San Mateo at link below photo here...
sm_forcheryl.jpg
original image (3308x1267)
For more event information:
https://act.weareultraviolet.org/event/no-...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 6th, 2018 12:09 AM
