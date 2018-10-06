We protest Oct 6 whether the vote is held or not.

We gather to say:

Kavanaugh is Bad for Our Country!

Co-hosted by:

Raging Grannies Action League

Indivisible SF Peninsula CA-14

San Mateo Peace Action



SENATE VOTE SOON - Say we don't approve of

BRETT KAVANAUGH

He is bad for women, bad for our country!

STAND WITH SURVIVORS



There are dozens of events nationally including in D.C. You can find one or register to attend our event in San Mateo at link below photo here...



https://act.weareultraviolet.org/event/no-... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 6th, 2018 12:09 AM