From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/11/2018
|Evolution of Organic Film Screening
|Date
|Thursday October 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Appleton Grill & Event Lounge
410 Rodriguez St. Watsonville
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville Film Festival
|
From award-winning Director Mark Kitchell (Berkeley in the Sixties, A Fierce Green Fire) comes a new film: Evolution of Organic.
It’s the story of organic agriculture, told by those who built the movement. A motley crew of back-to-the-landers, spiritual seekers and farmers’ sons and daughters reject chemical farming and set out to explore organic alternatives. It’s a heartfelt journey of change, from a small band of rebels to a cultural transformation in the way we grow and eat food. Not just a history, the film also explores the next generation expanding organic and carbon farming as a solution to climate change. The documentary narrated by Academy Award Winner Frances McDormand. (77 min, in English).
Special Guests: Director Mark Kitchell, Executive Director of ALBA Farmers Patricia Carrillo, and Javier Zamora of JSM Organics will be joining us for a post-screening conversation.
Thursday, October 11, 7PM. At Appleton Event Lounge, 410 Rodriguez St. downtown Watsonville. All Ages. Free, suggested donation $8. Limited seating.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 5th, 2018 7:42 PM
http://watsonvillefilmfest.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network