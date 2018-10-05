From award-winning Director Mark Kitchell (Berkeley in the Sixties, A Fierce Green Fire) comes a new film: Evolution of Organic.



It’s the story of organic agriculture, told by those who built the movement. A motley crew of back-to-the-landers, spiritual seekers and farmers’ sons and daughters reject chemical farming and set out to explore organic alternatives. It’s a heartfelt journey of change, from a small band of rebels to a cultural transformation in the way we grow and eat food. Not just a history, the film also explores the next generation expanding organic and carbon farming as a solution to climate change. The documentary narrated by Academy Award Winner Frances McDormand. (77 min, in English).



Special Guests: Director Mark Kitchell, Executive Director of ALBA Farmers Patricia Carrillo, and Javier Zamora of JSM Organics will be joining us for a post-screening conversation.



Thursday, October 11, 7PM. At Appleton Event Lounge, 410 Rodriguez St. downtown Watsonville. All Ages. Free, suggested donation $8. Limited seating.





