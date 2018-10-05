top
Women Against Fascism Block Fascists in Palo Alto
by Rally Against Kavanaugh
Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
Across the street from Stanford University's main entrance, the evening of October 4th saw a handful of fascists from Fresno and Piedmont try to disrupt a large rally thanking Christine Ford for testifying against Kavanaugh. Women used their placards including one that read "Women Against Fascism" to block a fascist sporting a sparkly red white and blue hat and Trump sign; others surrounded her chanting "Kava-NO!"
Includes 10 sec video.
sm_oct4blockingbadguys__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Hundreds of people gathered to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in Christine Blasey Ford’s hometown of Palo Alto last night. Halfway through the demonstration, several Kavanaugh supporters showed up with the intent of disrupting the peaceful rally, one of several that have been held without incident over the past week in Palo Alto.

Just as they did one week ago, anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators took over the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero. They joined protesters elsewhere across the nation this week; in DC almost 300 people were arrested in one day.

Women who came to show their support for Dr. Ford were having none of the rhetoric fascists tried to spew in their direction. They sang "We Believe Christine" to the tune of "We Shall Overcome", jutted their protest signs in front the would-be disrupters, and linked arms to block their progression through the rally.
§Evil Trump Supporter
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
sm_oct4trumplady3__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Women Against Fascism to the Rescue
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
sm_oct4womenagainstfascism__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Sign of the bad guys
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
sm_oct4massresistance__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
pro-family? yeah, right
§we say fight back! 10 sec video
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (892.2kb)
§Block the Republican Fascists!
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
sm_oct4blocking__1_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§Take back the night!
by Rally Against Kavanaugh Friday Oct 5th, 2018 1:35 AM
sm_oct4surrounding__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Add Your Comments
