San Mateo Says: No No No Kavanaugh by Defeat Trump's Nominee

Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 3:11 AM

The beautiful mosaics that cover the face of the building on the corner of El Camino and 3rd Avenue in San Mateo provide backdrop to the photos of Bijan Mottahedeh who contributed the pictures for this article. Shown here is the vigil of October 3, 2018 to protest the nomination of sexual abuser Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and to support survivors of sexual abuse.

More than 100 people turned out in San Mateo to protest the impending appointment of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Wednesday night.



With the backdrop of an historic tiled mural, members of Indivisible Peninsula and CA-14, Peninsula Progressive Action Group, and San Mateo Peace Action rallied to stand with all survivors and to stop Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court. They were joined by neighbors and even some high school students.



More protests are planned in the San Francisco Bay Area and the rest of the country this week. Men have joined women in the fight to defeat Trump's nominee. The Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and other groups are organizing a major march set to begin at 12:30pm on Thursday October 4th in Washington, D.C., starting at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals where Kavanaugh is currently a judge and ending at the Supreme Court. A sister rally will be held in Palo Alto on October 4th at 7 pm in front of Stanford University.



