top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Mountain View Residents Protest: "Kavanaugh Lied!"
by Progressive
Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
Americans protested Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination across the country in over 200 locations on October 3rd. At a busy intersection in Mountain View, California, even a man with a Make America Great Again helmet said, "Kavanaugh probably did it".
sm_kavamvlies__1_.jpg
original image (1512x977)
Mountain View, California is, in large part, a progressive city. Earlier this week, a majority of City Council members agreed to allow marijuana retailers to open up shop here.

About 30 people showed up with only a few hours notice at a demo at Gateway Park in Mountain View last night. They said with their signs and in interviews that Brett Kavanaugh lied in his testimony regarding Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's credible allegation of sexual assault. They gathered to show the country that women and men will hold Republicans accountable come November.

Mountain View is not without its colorful characters. "Maga-Man", so named for his Make America Great Again message and creative costuming, urges people to vote Republican with great amplification at the busy crossroads of El Camino Real and Castro Street several times a week. He stood in the middle of the intersection blasting his message at about the same time as people started to gather at the Gateway Park demo on the southeast corner. As it turns out, even Maga-Man thinks Kavanaugh likely lied about what really happened that fateful night in 1982.


§A colleague of Christine Ford's from Stanford University
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavamvcolleague__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Some of the protesters
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavamvd__1_.jpg
original image (1472x1101)
§Guy with T-shirt that says:
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavatshirtguy__1_.jpg
original image (1840x1186)
In this family, Black Lives Matter, Women's Rights are Human Rights, No Human Being is Illegal, Science is Real, Love is Love.
§She Persists
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavashepersists.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Buttons
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavamvbuttons__1_.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Maga-Man says Kavanaugh probably did it
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (914.2kb)
§Taking the long view
by Progressive Thursday Oct 4th, 2018 1:00 AM
sm_kavamvlongview__1_.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 16.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code