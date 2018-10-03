From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Theater artists ask US & Canadian hosts to cancel Israeli government-sponsored plays by Adalah-NY

Wednesday Oct 3rd, 2018 3:39 PM

Palestinian arts and solidarity organizations, along with US Jewish and Israeli groups, have joined theater artists in signing a letter calling on Toronto, New York and Pittsburgh arts organizations not to host Israel’s Gesher Theatre or partner with the Israeli government, citing their involvement in violations of Palestinian rights. Award-winning actors Kathleen Chalfant and Miriam Margolyes, and playwrights Caryl Churchill, Betty Shamieh, Naomi Wallace and Anne Washburn are among the artists who signed the letter.