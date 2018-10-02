From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Day Of Action For Airline Workers At SFO: We Need Living Wages!
Airline workers rallied at SFO to demand living wages for workers for United Airlines through subcontractors. Many have to work two jobs to survive and commute many hours to work.
This was part of an international day of action for airline workers
original image (3683x1384)
https://youtu.be/Vy_iRJN4uA8
On a Global Day of Action For Airline Workers SFO airline workers rallied on October 2, 2018 for living wages. Many of these subcontracted workers make from $12 to $17 an hour for cleaning the planes and servicing the airline passengers.They reported that they have to work two jobs to survive and also have no retirement benefits. They were also joined by UAL IBT mechanics who work for United Airlines. After a rally they also marched through part of Terminal 3.
The global day of action was supported by Airport Workers United, ITF, UIL and SEIU.
Many of these workers are doing work for United Airlines through subcontractors.
UAL last year made:
$794 million in baggage fees
$44 billion in tax dollars
$2 billion in profits at UAL last year and the airline industry made $38.4 billion.
For more information:
http://www.airportworkersunited.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/Vy_iRJN4uA8
For more information:
http://www.airportworkersunited.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Workers Marched Through SFO UAL Terminal
Workers marched through a part of Terminal 3 to protest the conditions of workers outsourced by UAL.
There were protests around the world at airports for living wages for airline workers
Workers rallied and marched outside the SFO UAL Terminal 3. They are joined by IBT UAL mechanics.
