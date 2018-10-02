top
International | Environment & Forest Defense
Aborigines resisting Australia's biggest frackers
by Seed
Tuesday Oct 2nd, 2018 6:49 AM
I’ve never been more pumped about a campaign than I am about taking on one of the biggest fracking companies - Origin Energy - and ensuring they can never frack for gas in the NT.
darwin_fracking_demo.jpg
My name’s Phil, and I’m a Ngarabul and Gamilaraay Murri and a Community Organiser with Seed Mob. I’ve been to gasfields in the Pilliga Forest, on my country, and in South West Queensland, where Origin have been fracking for years and seen how dangerous they are.

I saw firsthand the damage they did to communities in Queensland when they had fracking forced upon them. Nose bleeds, filthy air, false promises and poisoned water. We cannot allow Origin Energy to do that in primarily Aboriginal communities in the NT.

Will you take the pledge to join this campaign so we can head to Origin’s AGM in 2 weeks to show them just how much people power is on our side?

Origin has plans to drill massive fracked wells through the NT’s precious groundwater. **Time and time again, people in the Northern Territory have said no to fracking, but companies like Origin refuse to listen.**

Even the recent NT Fracking Inquiry report found: Aboriginal people from regional communities who made submissions to the Panel almost universally expressed deep concern about, and strong opposition to, the development of any onshore shale gas industry on their country.

We've worked on big corporate campaigns before. Remember when we got the big 4 banks to rule out financing Adani's coal mine? Together we can do it again, but it’s going to take a whole lot of people power to force Origin to back away from their fracking plans.

**Pledge your name to take on Origin Energy to make sure there’s no way they can set up their fracking rigs after wet season.**

I’m excited to train up, connect and mobilise young mob all across the country to take on Origin Energy and make sure that there’s no way they can frack the NT.

The Seed team will be in touch in the coming months with actions you can take to pile the pressure on Origin, we’re not sure entirely what it will take, but we’ve gotta try it all.

Fired up and ready to go,
Phil, for whole the Seed team

P.S. If you’re an Origin customer or shareholder, you should definitely take the pledge - your voice is incredibly powerful in this fight.

The Australian Youth Climate Coalition · Australia

Thank you for helping educate, inspire and mobilise young people across Australia — make a regular donation today to support our work together.
https://www.seedmob.org.au/
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
