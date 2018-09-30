From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Liberate Locked Lavatories
|Date
|Tuesday October 02
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|Gather at City Hall (809 Center St.) for a march to Londen (Louden) Nelson Community Center at 1 PM or go directly to London Nelson or the adjacent Laurel Park there.
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Conscience and Action
|
See attached flyers.Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 30th, 2018 9:05 PM
§Louden Nelson Management Denies McHenry Bathroom, Kicks Out Rovics
These two flyers are available as a one-page double-sided broadside at the Food Not Bombs literature table weekends 4-6 PM at the sidewalk outside the main post office.
