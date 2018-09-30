From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Friends and Neighbors of Christine Blasey Ford Rally in Palo Alto
The eyes and ears of the country were on Capitol Hill September 27 when Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. At the same time as the testimony was being broadcast, many of Dr. Ford's friends and neighbors in Palo Alto were demonstrating in front of City Hall.
Christine Blasey Ford's nationally aired emotional testimony had just ended and Brett Kavanaugh's angry half-yelling statements begun. Women stepped up stairs into Palo Alto's main plaza, quickly gathering for a rally organized on short notice in Dr. Ford's home town. They took turns at a microphone propped up in front of the City Hall. Some led songs, others chants, and some, including the city's mayor, spoke of their own experiences of abuse at the hands of powerful men.
The approximately 150 people who stood in King's Plaza had just heard Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about how she has been forced into hiding since coming forward publicly in an interview with The Washington Post. Ford's close neighbor Kristen Podulka was brought to tears as she spoke of the need for Ford's family to flee their home.
One speaker asked, "Why is this normalized--wealthy white males entitled to engage in frightening actions against women. They not only get away with it, but have it tolerated with the expression boys will be boys?"
The approximately 150 people who stood in King's Plaza had just heard Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about how she has been forced into hiding since coming forward publicly in an interview with The Washington Post. Ford's close neighbor Kristen Podulka was brought to tears as she spoke of the need for Ford's family to flee their home.
One speaker asked, "Why is this normalized--wealthy white males entitled to engage in frightening actions against women. They not only get away with it, but have it tolerated with the expression boys will be boys?"
§Demonstrators
original image (960x960)
original image (2016x1200)
original image (4032x3024)
original image (2306x1222)
...more protests are planned!
original image (1999x1279)
There were about a dozen men in the crowd of 150 or so. Cool sign, dude!
original image (1920x1123)
original image (960x720)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network