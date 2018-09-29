top
Berkeley: March and Rally Rages During Christine Ford/Kavanaugh Testimony
by BAMN Supporter
Saturday Sep 29th, 2018 2:47 AM
On September 27, a crowd of women and men organized by BAMN took to the streets of Berkeley shouting their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
BAMN is a democratic, integrated, national organization dedicated to building a new mass civil rights movement. It has a very active contingent in the East Bay. BAMN stands for By Any Means Necessary.

BAMN writes: The Resistance must recognize the extreme importance of the struggle over confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. If Trump is able to achieve the confirmation of Kavanaugh, he will have taken over the third branch of government and also guaranteed his ability to also shut down Mueller. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, the Mueller investigation is essentially dead, and the road to impeachment is sabotaged.

On September 27, a crowd of women and men organized by BAMN took to the streets of Berkeley shouting their support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. After a march, students and Berkeley neighbors rallied in front of Sproul Hall with signs and banners. Rally participants said they are standing by Ford and the two other women accusing Judge Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Reacting to the same day testimony in the nation's capital one activist said, "I bet he [Kavanaugh] really does remember and is lying, but even if he was so drunk that he didn't remember, obviously someone so totally and completely out of control should have no place with a lifetime position on the Supreme Court."
