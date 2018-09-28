From the Open-Publishing Calendar

If You’re Going to Santa Cruz by David Rovics

Friday Sep 28th, 2018 10:52 PM

Last night I was kicked out of a building for the first time in my 51 years. It happened in Santa Cruz, California. Here's my latest podcast.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/09/28/if_you_re_going_to_santa_cruz.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

