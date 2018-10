Last night I was kicked out of a building for the first time in my 51 years. It happened in Santa Cruz, California. Here's my latest podcast.

If You're Going to Santa CruzIf you're going to Santa Cruz, you'd best have lots of greenAnd I'm not talking about cannabis, you know what I meanI'm talking about money – the city reeks of dollar billsYou can see it on the lawn signs beneath the window sillsVote no on Measure M, all the developers sayBecause a rent control board would just get in the wayOf profits – because that's all there is to loseIf the rich don't get their way in the town of Santa CruzIf you're going to Santa Cruz, you can put flowers in your hairBut don't sit down on a bench for 16 minutes while you're thereDon't try to use the toilet at the public libraryOr at the so-called community center, or you will quickly seeThat the laid-back surfer vibe is just a very thin veneerTo hide a playground for the rich, where the poor all live in fearFear of the next eviction – between the things that they must chooseBetween eating or feeding the landlord in the town of Santa CruzIf you're going to Santa Cruz, don't play music in the streetBy the statue of Tom Scribner, where the anarchists used to meetBack in the days when anarchists could afford to existAnywhere near the coastline that the red sun kissedThe city is a police state – complete with microbreweriesBut you better leave by nightfall if you're not a Google employeeIf you like to travel here's some advice you can useAvoid the bourgeois town they call Santa CruzCC -- CREATIVE COMMONS: https://drovics.podbean.com/e/if-youre-going-to-santa-cruz/