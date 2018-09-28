From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Demand EVC Tromp Fire Professor Balakrishnan
|Monday October 08
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Clark Kerr Hall, UC Santa Cruz
|Protest
|Mee Too UCSC
We are calling this rally to demand that EVC Marlene Tromp dismiss sexual predator Gopal Balakrishnan from his teaching position at UCSC.
Please sign and share the petition expressing our demands:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd3ZIvtT0flOsWbILzktwOTuAdYvaGTpT1HLd2hNvb0-n30tQ/viewform?fbzx=3937932067192063500
“UC Santa Cruz Professor Gopal Balakrishnan Violated The School's Harassment Policy”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhisubbaraman/gopal-balakrishnan-violated-harassment-policy
“This Professor Was Accused Of Sexual Harassment For Years. Then An Anonymous Online Letter Did What Whispers Couldn’t.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/nidhisubbaraman/gopal-balakrishnan-sexual-harassment-investigation
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5013021403...
