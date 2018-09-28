top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Womyn View other events for the week of 10/ 8/2018
Demand EVC Tromp Fire Professor Balakrishnan
Date Monday October 08
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Clark Kerr Hall, UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMee Too UCSC
We are calling this rally to demand that EVC Marlene Tromp dismiss sexual predator Gopal Balakrishnan from his teaching position at UCSC.

Please sign and share the petition expressing our demands:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd3ZIvtT0flOsWbILzktwOTuAdYvaGTpT1HLd2hNvb0-n30tQ/viewform?fbzx=3937932067192063500

“UC Santa Cruz Professor Gopal Balakrishnan Violated The School's Harassment Policy”
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/nidhisubbaraman/gopal-balakrishnan-violated-harassment-policy

“This Professor Was Accused Of Sexual Harassment For Years. Then An Anonymous Online Letter Did What Whispers Couldn’t.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/nidhisubbaraman/gopal-balakrishnan-sexual-harassment-investigation
me_too_uc_santa_cruz.png
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5013021403...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 28th, 2018 10:38 PM
