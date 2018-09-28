

The Poor People’s Campaign hosts the

2018 Voter Participation Festival

Saturday October 13, 2018 / Laurel Park, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

Food . Music . Inspiration . Co-Creation

Free and open to the Public



Santa Cruz, CA --- The 2018 Voter Participation Festival is the first of its kind, hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign of Santa Cruz County. Local organizers of the event are dedicated to encouraging voter participation and turnout in a fun way, and giving creative voice to what matters and affects our community most. Featured speakers and artists include:

Sara Nelson, Romero Institute * Rev D * Gina Rene * Michael Levy * Inner Light Choir

Daniel Paul Nelson * Sarah Cruise * Cement Ship * Curtis Reliford * & more!



The public is invited on Saturday, October 13, from Noon-5pm for the 2018 Voter Participation Festival to be held at Laurel Park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz (behind the London “Louden” Nelson Community Center).



Complimentary food prepared by local chefs will be served at Noon, followed by a program of speakers, musicians, artists and family friendly activities including a participatory Cherokee Dance for Life, and the making of Community Vision Flags.



A feature of the Festival will be to register local citizens to vote. Those already registered will be able to verify their registration and polling location. All participants, including children, will be invited to creatively express a key element of their vision for Santa Cruz on a flag which will be connected and displayed for this and other events.

Interested Volunteers please contact Linda Grace, 831-239-1955 or Sara Walpole.

For supporting information: PoorPeoplesCampaign.org





Join the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign for a day long festival with music, art, information and voter registration!



Music performances include:

Danny Paul Nelson

Michael Levy

Sarah Cruse

Gina Rene

Cement Ship

and Inner Light Choir



The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

is uniting tens of thousands of people across the country to challenge the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality.



We have the right to vote and the right to accountable political representation.



For more information please contact Drew Glover:

831-423-1626 x103

