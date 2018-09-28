top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Government & Elections
Poor People's Campaign Voter Participation Festival
Date Saturday October 13
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz County Poor People's Campaign
For the love of Santa Cruz!
The Poor People’s Campaign hosts the
2018 Voter Participation Festival
Saturday October 13, 2018 / Laurel Park, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Food . Music . Inspiration . Co-Creation
Free and open to the Public

Santa Cruz, CA --- The 2018 Voter Participation Festival is the first of its kind, hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign of Santa Cruz County. Local organizers of the event are dedicated to encouraging voter participation and turnout in a fun way, and giving creative voice to what matters and affects our community most. Featured speakers and artists include:
Sara Nelson, Romero Institute * Rev D * Gina Rene * Michael Levy * Inner Light Choir
Daniel Paul Nelson * Sarah Cruise * Cement Ship * Curtis Reliford * & more!

The public is invited on Saturday, October 13, from Noon-5pm for the 2018 Voter Participation Festival to be held at Laurel Park, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz (behind the London “Louden” Nelson Community Center).

Complimentary food prepared by local chefs will be served at Noon, followed by a program of speakers, musicians, artists and family friendly activities including a participatory Cherokee Dance for Life, and the making of Community Vision Flags.

A feature of the Festival will be to register local citizens to vote. Those already registered will be able to verify their registration and polling location. All participants, including children, will be invited to creatively express a key element of their vision for Santa Cruz on a flag which will be connected and displayed for this and other events.
Interested Volunteers please contact Linda Grace, 831-239-1955 or Sara Walpole.
For supporting information: PoorPeoplesCampaign.org


Join the Santa Cruz County Poor People's Campaign for a day long festival with music, art, information and voter registration!

Music performances include:
Danny Paul Nelson
Michael Levy
Sarah Cruse
Gina Rene
Cement Ship
and Inner Light Choir

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
is uniting tens of thousands of people across the country to challenge the evils of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, ecological devastation and the nation’s distorted morality.

We have the right to vote and the right to accountable political representation.

For more information please contact Drew Glover:
831-423-1626 x103
Drew [at] rcnv.org
sm_santa_cruz_county_poor_people_s_campaign_voter_participation_festival.jpg
original image (1448x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2633255409...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 28th, 2018 10:33 PM
Add Your Comments
