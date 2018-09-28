top
View other events for the week of 10/ 4/2018
Watsonville Rally for Quality Family Child Care
Date Thursday October 04
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
358 Main St, Watsonville, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSEIU 521
California’s child care system is broken, underfunded, and inaccessible. Working parents are struggling to access quality, affordable child care; over 1 million eligible children are left without affordable access to early education.

This system forces many family child care providers to struggle in poverty wages that force us to close our doors. We have no access to sick time or retirement security. Providers are left without the training, resources, and voice in our work that we need. That’s why we’re fighting for the right to bargain a union contract that protects the interests of providers, children, and working parents.

We demand that children get the strong start they deserve and that providers receive the training, resources, and living wages we need.

Join our fight to make California’s child care system work for everyone.
