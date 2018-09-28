From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tuesday October 16
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Nick
210 Lincoln St, Santa Cruz
|Screening
|Research Center for the Americas, UCSC
Started in 1998, the ground-breaking, award-winning, bi-national indigenous media organization Chiapas Media Project/Promedios will tour the U.S. in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Join us to welcome the tour in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, October 16 at the Nickelodeon Theater. There will be four screenings of short documentary films focused on indigenous rights and human rights, produced in the Mexican states of Guerrero and Chihuahua, as well as screenings of old and new Zapatista films. Accompanying the tour will be CMP/Promedios co-founders Alexandra Halkin and Francisco Vázquez. A Q&A with the co-founders will proceed the screenings, moderated by Professor T.J. Demos of the History of Art and Visual Culture Department.
Space is limited, we strongly encourage pre-registering below. Please arrive approximately 15 minutes before show time to secure your seat. We will begin admitting people on the waitlist at 7:05 p.m.
For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 28th, 2018 10:19 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1759358294...
