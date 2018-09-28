top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media View other events for the week of 10/16/2018
From the Zapatistas and Beyond
Date Tuesday October 16
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Nick
210 Lincoln St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorResearch Center for the Americas, UCSC
Started in 1998, the ground-breaking, award-winning, bi-national indigenous media organization Chiapas Media Project/Promedios will tour the U.S. in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Join us to welcome the tour in Santa Cruz on Tuesday, October 16 at the Nickelodeon Theater. There will be four screenings of short documentary films focused on indigenous rights and human rights, produced in the Mexican states of Guerrero and Chihuahua, as well as screenings of old and new Zapatista films. Accompanying the tour will be CMP/Promedios co-founders Alexandra Halkin and Francisco Vázquez. A Q&A with the co-founders will proceed the screenings, moderated by Professor T.J. Demos of the History of Art and Visual Culture Department.

Space is limited, we strongly encourage pre-registering below. Please arrive approximately 15 minutes before show time to secure your seat. We will begin admitting people on the waitlist at 7:05 p.m.
from_the_zapatistas_and_beyond_chiapas_media_project.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1759358294...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 28th, 2018 10:19 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 16.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code