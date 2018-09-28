From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rent Control: Things We Might Agree On by Landlords for Rent Control

Friday Sep 28th, 2018 8:31 PM

As landlords and homeowners, we understand why some of our landlord friends are anxious about the proposed rent control ordinance on the ballot. Some of us are nervous about Measure M's potential restraints on our power to raise rents and evict tenants. We all grew up here in the US—property is sacred.