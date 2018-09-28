From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Judge Kavanaugh Has Been A Foe Of Animals & Their Protectors by ARC 9

Friday Sep 28th, 2018 12:21 AM

Kavanaugh chose trophy hunters over endangered species.



Kavanaugh's endorsement by the hunter dominated NRA, ruling against slaughterhouse workers, prosecution of the illegal Bush invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, antienvironment judgments, religious beliefs are some of several areas in which he has not shown consciousness of the rights of animals.





