|Revolutionary University 2018 (Tools for Changing Society)
|Sunday October 14
|2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St.
Berkeley, CA 94701
(Near Ashby BART)
|www.revolutionaryworkers.org
|
This is Day Three of the Revolutionary University (October 12, 13 14)
2:00PM-3:30PM
JULES BOYKOFF - SPORTS AND CAPITALISM
HOW SPORTS ARE USED TO SQUEEZE PUBLIC MONEY FOR PRIVATE PROFIT
4:00PMAM-5:30PM
SPEAK OUT NOW – THE CHALLENGES WE FACE TODAY: SHORT-TERM MOBILIZING OR ORGANIZING FOR REAL SOCIAL CHANGE?
for full schedule:
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/revolutionary-university-fall-2018-oct-12-14/
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 27th, 2018 10:00 AM
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/revolutio...
