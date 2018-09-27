From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War by Labor Video Project

Thursday Sep 27th, 2018 9:02 AM A public forum was held on the attack on Julian Assange, journalists, democratic rights, labor and imperialist war on September 16, 2018. The forum focused on why Assange is under attack by both capitalist political parties and the role of Wikileaks in exposing the crimes of US imperialism and the corrupt capitalist parties, politicians and the billionaires who run these capitalist governments.

original image (4032x3024)

https://youtu.be/PLDGwPw_TuE



A public forum was held in Oakland, California on the attack on Julian Assange and Wikileaks on September 16, 2018. The effort by the US government to continue to attempt to arrest whistleblower and journalist Julian Assange is a threat to all labor, journalists and free speech rights speaker pointed out. Assange and Wikileaks exposed the criminal activities of governments and corporate crooks as well as the corrupt Democratic party who manipulated the results of the primary in last election. Speakers also discussed how governments, politicians and the billionaires who run these governments are desperate to shut Assange and to silence all whistleblowers and journalists.



This forum also looked at the attack on Julian Assange not only as an attack on democratic rights but also part of the growing crisis in capitalism and US imperialism. It will also looked at the role of independent media and Pacifica radio on how the Julian Assange case is being covered.



Speakers included:



Steve Zeltzer KPFA WorkWeek Radio, member CWA-PMWG

Nozomi Hayase, Journalist and Author

Anne Garrison, San Francisco Bayview and Black Agenda Report

Randy Credico, Journalist and WBAI Radio Host by Skype

John Holmes, Retired member of CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild and member of Peralta Federation of Teachers



Additional media:



SF Rally To Free Julian Assange

https://youtu.be/d4yHvfVMiVE

We Love the CIA!—Or How the Left Lost its Mind



https://www.blackagendareport.com/standing-julian-assange



For more information

The event was sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAAC

Production of Labor Video Project

While the US government and capitalist politicians are demanding the prosecution and even murder of Julian Assange no capitalist politician has called for the war crimes exposed by the release of Wikeleaks

The defense campaign for Julian Assange is growing in the Bay Area and a march was held in San Francisco to demand his freedom.