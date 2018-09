A public forum was held on the attack on Julian Assange, journalists, democratic rights, labor and imperialist war on September 16, 2018. The forum focused on why Assange is under attack by both capitalist political parties and the role of Wikileaks in exposing the crimes of US imperialism and the corrupt capitalist parties, politicians and the billionaires who run these capitalist governments.

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumA public forum was held in Oakland, California on the attack on Julian Assange and Wikileaks on September 16, 2018. The effort by the US government to continue to attempt to arrest whistleblower and journalist Julian Assange is a threat to all labor, journalists and free speech rights speaker pointed out. Assange and Wikileaks exposed the criminal activities of governments and corporate crooks as well as the corrupt Democratic party who manipulated the results of the primary in last election. Speakers also discussed how governments, politicians and the billionaires who run these governments are desperate to shut Assange and to silence all whistleblowers and journalists.This forum also looked at the attack on Julian Assange not only as an attack on democratic rights but also part of the growing crisis in capitalism and US imperialism. It will also looked at the role of independent media and Pacifica radio on how the Julian Assange case is being covered.Speakers included:Steve Zeltzer KPFA WorkWeek Radio, member CWA-PMWGNozomi Hayase, Journalist and AuthorAnne Garrison, San Francisco Bayview and Black Agenda ReportRandy Credico, Journalist and WBAI Radio Host by SkypeJohn Holmes, Retired member of CWA Pacific Media Workers Guild and member of Peralta Federation of TeachersAdditional media:SF Rally To Free Julian AssangeWe Love the CIA!—Or How the Left Lost its Mind https://blackagendareport.com/we-love-cia-or-how-left-lost -…For more informationThe event was sponsored by Bay Area Free Julian Assange Action Committee BAFJAACProduction of Labor Video Project