From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/13/2018
|Presentation of 2020 or Bust! Stop Climate Change Now!
|Date
|Saturday October 13
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Main Library, Latino Hispanic Room B, Lower Level
100 Larkin St.
SF CA 94102
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Van Luong
|
2020 or Bust exists to make ending climate crisis simple, actionable and achievable. Governments, entrepreneurs, scientists aren't the ones who will end it. YOU and each of us has the say in the future of our climate - start by claiming "It is MINE!"
This influential grassroots organization, https://www.2020orbust.org/ wants to invite YOU to get involved! The vegan movement is a POWERFUL way to reduce global warming. Find out what YOU can do to make a real contribution to reducing global warming NOW.
Please RSVP at
https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=49919289940
original image (960x960)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 26th, 2018 6:49 PM
https://www.2020orbust.org/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network