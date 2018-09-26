top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/13/2018
Presentation of 2020 or Bust! Stop Climate Change Now!
Date Saturday October 13
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library, Latino Hispanic Room B, Lower Level
100 Larkin St.
SF CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorVan Luong
2020 or Bust exists to make ending climate crisis simple, actionable and achievable. Governments, entrepreneurs, scientists aren't the ones who will end it. YOU and each of us has the say in the future of our climate - start by claiming "It is MINE!"

This influential grassroots organization, https://www.2020orbust.org/ wants to invite YOU to get involved! The vegan movement is a POWERFUL way to reduce global warming. Find out what YOU can do to make a real contribution to reducing global warming NOW.

Please RSVP at
https://www.eventbrite.com/myevent?eid=49919289940
sm_31143876_1852420018391981_6242012205264446012_n.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information:
https://www.2020orbust.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 26th, 2018 6:49 PM
