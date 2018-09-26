From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference prepares for AgTech Innovation Hub by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Wednesday Sep 26th, 2018 11:35 AM

The 8th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference is poised to help prepare the launch of our California’s AgTech innovation hub $10 million dollar startup fund





(Sacramento) The Africa USA International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, California Black Chamber of Commerce and California Black Agriculture Working Group with other stakeholders are preparing to for the launch an AgTech Innovation Hub with a dedicated goal of $10 million VC fund to support early-stage Agribusiness startups.



We are partnering with global industry leaders toward the restoration of our California Black Agriculture industry with expanding agriculture industrial technology throughout the Pan African Diaspora in the tradition of Sankofa, building on the legacy of the “African Founding Father of California” Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. showcasing a seamless opportunity that we are exploring with the African Union.



Awinash Bawle, Deputy Director of International Affairs and Business Development, Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) will be a featured speaker at the 8th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference that will be conducted from September 27 - 28, 2018 at California State University Dominguez Hills and in Leimert Park Village in Los Angeles.



Bawle, 41, of Sacramento, serves as Deputy Director of International Affairs and Business Development in the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. He will address the conference on ways the State of California can develop stronger and larger international trade relationships between California, Africa and the Caribbean nations.



“We must become extremely efficient, we don’t have any more land on earth, we have serious climate change challenges, and must invest in innovative ideas in the communities most impacted” says Khubaka, Michael Harris, Co-Chair, California Black Agriculture Working Group.



Agriculture remains the foundation of our culture, essential for basic human needs and the renaissance of high culture marking a new golden age for Africa.



With today’s uncertain climate conditions, Agriculture production must utilize innovative technology while also, increasing yields on ancient lands with subsistence farming practices.



Years ago, small farmers did not have access to local weather report, now we have weather stations on our cell phones, yet on a 1000 hectare farms, we have a number of different micro climates that effect yields, innovation technology is the solution.



On both, the African continent and throughout the Pan African Diaspora we must develop startups models using technology to enable farmers to better forecast weather and manage production, logistics and agribusiness opportunities.



It is really fine-tuning better Ag management decision-making while teaching basic literacy at home and abroad.



We have invited “the cream of the crop” to help lead the way solidifying initial agtech solutions focusing on farm management, biological controls, logistics and agricultural market financing we solidify our $10 million fund.



Before Kwanzaa 2018, we are preparing for a formal announcement of how we marry the #1 California Agriculture industry with the 1.5 billion consumer market on the African Continent and .5 billion in the Pan African Diaspora with the launch of our AgTech innovation hub.

