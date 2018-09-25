top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Call Your Candidates and Demand No First Use
Date Wednesday September 26
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Laundré
2401 Mission St.
San Francisco
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorErick
Join us for coffee and calls on Wednesday, September 26 at Laundré!

This election it is imperative that we end the policy that allows ANY president the sole, unchecked authority to use nukes. We're calling candidates all over the state to ask them to support No First Use! Join us for coffee and calls on Wednesday, September 26 at Laundré!

This is the first step towards nuclear disarmament and decreasing the billions of dollars that the USA spends on Nuclear Weapons. Imagine what could be done with that money: Healthcare for everyone, a higher minimum wage... you name your favorite progressive policy!

Stop by for 20 minutes to learn more about Beyond the Bomb and call you candidates to take the first step in preventing nuclear war.
sm_coffee_and_candidates.jpg
original image (2880x2160)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2293246277...
