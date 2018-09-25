top
East Bay | Arts + Action
Rise Up Singing! and Rise Again!
Date Sunday October 21
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Annie Patterson
Join this inspiring sing-along concert led by Annie Patterson, co-creator of the popular Rise Up Singing and Rise Again songbooks.
We'll sing songs out of Annie and Peter Blood's latest songbook Rise Again. Bring your songbooks. Copies will also be available to borrow or buy at the concert.
A FUN opportunity to build hope and community!
Annie will be joined by bassist/vocalist Mary Witt of The O-Tones, an award winning swing and soul band from Western Massachusetts.

Co-sponsored by the BFUU Music and Social Justice Committees.
Suggested sliding scale: $25-$15 adults. $5 children/youth. (No one turned away for lack of funds.)
Tickets: https://www.riseupandsing.org/events, and at the door.
Wheelchair accessible.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 12:34 PM
by Annie Patterson Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 12:34 PM
