

We'll sing songs out of Annie and Peter Blood's latest songbook Rise Again. Bring your songbooks. Copies will also be available to borrow or buy at the concert.

A FUN opportunity to build hope and community!

Annie will be joined by bassist/vocalist Mary Witt of The O-Tones, an award winning swing and soul band from Western Massachusetts.



Co-sponsored by the BFUU Music and Social Justice Committees.

Suggested sliding scale: $25-$15 adults. $5 children/youth. (No one turned away for lack of funds.)

Tickets:

Wheelchair accessible.

