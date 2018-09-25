From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 10/21/2018
|Rise Up Singing! and Rise Again!
|Date
|Sunday October 21
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Annie Patterson
|
Join this inspiring sing-along concert led by Annie Patterson, co-creator of the popular Rise Up Singing and Rise Again songbooks.
We'll sing songs out of Annie and Peter Blood's latest songbook Rise Again. Bring your songbooks. Copies will also be available to borrow or buy at the concert.
A FUN opportunity to build hope and community!
Annie will be joined by bassist/vocalist Mary Witt of The O-Tones, an award winning swing and soul band from Western Massachusetts.
Co-sponsored by the BFUU Music and Social Justice Committees.
Suggested sliding scale: $25-$15 adults. $5 children/youth. (No one turned away for lack of funds.)
Tickets: https://www.riseupandsing.org/events, and at the door.
Wheelchair accessible.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 12:34 PM
https://www.riseupandsing.org/events
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network