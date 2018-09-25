

Report & Discussion

Presented by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas) Studies class on “Palestine: Ethnic Studies Perspective”

by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi

Initial Speakers:

Terry Collins, BSU SF State Strike, KPOO Radio Founder and Producer/Programmer

Dr. Ray Tomkins, BSU SF State Strike, Health Advocate of Hunters Point Bay View Community Dr. Margaret Leahy, SSF State Strike Supporter, SFSU Educator, Writer and Activist

Steve Zeltzer, SDS SF State Strike, Labor Videographer & KPFA WorkWeek Radio

For additional information:

(415) 533-5942

This will be streamed live and available on the web.

https://amed.sfsu.edu

