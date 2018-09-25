From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 10/ 3/2018
|50th Anniversary of SF State Strike & Lessons & Relevance For Today
|Date
|Wednesday October 03
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
San Francisco State University
Room: Ethnic Studies & Psychology (EP) 116
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas)
|
On The 50th Anniversary of The SF State Strike The Lessons & Relevance of The 68’ Strike For Today
Report & Discussion
Presented by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas) Studies class on “Palestine: Ethnic Studies Perspective”
by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
Initial Speakers:
Terry Collins, BSU SF State Strike, KPOO Radio Founder and Producer/Programmer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, BSU SF State Strike, Health Advocate of Hunters Point Bay View Community Dr. Margaret Leahy, SSF State Strike Supporter, SFSU Educator, Writer and Activist
Steve Zeltzer, SDS SF State Strike, Labor Videographer & KPFA WorkWeek Radio
For additional information:
(415) 533-5942
This will be streamed live and available on the web.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
San Francisco State University
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 11:42 AM
https://amed.sfsu.edu
§The San Francisco State Strike In 1968
original image (612x793)
The San Francisco State Strike was the longest student strike in the history of the US. This is the 50th anniversary and this forum will look at the relevance today.
Download PDF (212.5kb)
Flyer for SF State Strike event
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network