50th Anniversary of SF State Strike & Lessons & Relevance For Today
Date Wednesday October 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco State University
Room: Ethnic Studies & Psychology (EP) 116
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas)
On The 50th Anniversary of The SF State Strike The Lessons & Relevance of The 68’ Strike For Today
Report & Discussion
Presented by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas) Studies class on “Palestine: Ethnic Studies Perspective”
by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi
Initial Speakers:
Terry Collins, BSU SF State Strike, KPOO Radio Founder and Producer/Programmer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, BSU SF State Strike, Health Advocate of Hunters Point Bay View Community Dr. Margaret Leahy, SSF State Strike Supporter, SFSU Educator, Writer and Activist
Steve Zeltzer, SDS SF State Strike, Labor Videographer & KPFA WorkWeek Radio
For additional information:
(415) 533-5942
This will be streamed live and available on the web.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
San Francisco State University
For more event information:
https://amed.sfsu.edu
§The San Francisco State Strike In 1968
The San Francisco State Strike was the longest student strike in the history of the US. This is the 50th anniversary and this forum will look at the relevance today.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
§Flyer For SF State Strike Event On October 3, 2018
Flyer for SF State Strike event
https://amed.sfsu.edu
