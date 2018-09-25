From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Stop the Appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court!
|Thursday September 27
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
One Post Plaza
Montgomery and Market Street
San Francisco
|Protest
|Curt
This Nightmare Must End:
The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!
In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!
"The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a concentration of why Refuse Fascism has been saying since the beginning that the Trump/Pence fascist regime must be driven from power. I say this not to lament that it is too late, or that the confirmation of Kavanaugh is a done deal, but to ask how much longer we are willing to wait. Any judge that is nominated and confirmed under the authority of this regime will create a pro-fascist majority on the Supreme Court, one that upholds and advances the fascist program and makes it the law of the land. On the one hand, whether Kavanaugh himself is confirmed, as opposed to another Trump appointee, matters little. On the other hand, Kavanaugh is a particularly grotesque, abhorrent, and perfect specimen of this Christian fascist movement and its march into the highest levels of government."
-- Refuse Fascism organizer Coco Das
https://refusefascism.org/
