Paul Robeson Songbook Launch

Saturday, September 29, 4 PM

Western Park Apts, 1200 Laguna

(between Eddy & Ellis) SF



The Remember Robeson Committee, Gray Panthers of SF, invite you to celebrate the launch of the Paul Robeson Songbook. Alex and Harriet Bagwell will sing their favorites and lead us in singing favorites we discover in our songbooks. Donations will be accepted.



Robeson advocated for rights of African Americans and other oppressed people in the world's concert halls, and the coal mines in Wales and the Republican barracks in Barcelona. We hope that this songbook will inspire renewed interest in this amazing person and grant him his important place in history books.







