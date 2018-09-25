top
Believe Christine Ford! Palo Alto Rally Participants Comment on Breaking Developments
by Text: Robertson Photos: Alfred Leung
Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 5:24 AM
Photos free to use to non-profits. Credit the photographer Alfred Leung.
On the same day a rally to support Christine Blasey Ford was held in Palo Alto, California, a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh assaulted her under similar circumstances as he did Ford, while intoxicated at a party more than 35 years ago.

This was breaking news at the hour when thousands were gathering in front of Stanford University to support survivors of sexual assault and stand by Christine Ford. And it inspired the question most asked by news reporters at the protest. "What do you think about this latest revelation?"
"It shows a pattern of behavior", replied one rally participant.

Since Ford came forward with her accusation, Republican leaders are questioning why she didn't report the attack at the time it happened. In response, survivors of abuse are rallying around a new hashtag, #WhyIDidntReport, to highlight the fear, shame, and misplaced feelings that surround sexual assault. One woman, pictured here, held her Why I Didn't Report sign with this explanation: "Because he was a friend and I didn't want him to get in trouble." Women surrounding her at the rally said, "we understand".
