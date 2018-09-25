From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Photos: Peninsula Residents Stand with Christine Ford Against Kavanaugh in Palo Alto by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang

Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM

Photos free to use to non-profits with credit to photographer Wes Chang.

Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Supporters said they stand with her as she is set to face an explosive confrontation, having revealed that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.



In Palo Alto, Christine's friends, neighbors and supporters are saying "We believe Christine". Approximately 2,000 attended a vigil Sunday evening. Rally participants were aged eight to eighty-eight. Mothers came with daughters and granddaughters.



The event was held in front of Stanford University where on one corner a large football promoting sign served as an ironic backdrop. Signs were held high, many said "I Believe Christine". Two women, as a parody of Melania's "I really don't care" coat, wore similarly colored coats marked with the words, "Christine, We Have Your Back". One participant carried a sign that said: "Just Say No to Republican Rape Culture".







