top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Photos: Peninsula Residents Stand with Christine Ford Against Kavanaugh in Palo Alto
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang
Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
Photos free to use to non-profits with credit to photographer Wes Chang.
sm_weschangbest.jpg
original image (2802x2894)
Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Supporters said they stand with her as she is set to face an explosive confrontation, having revealed that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

In Palo Alto, Christine's friends, neighbors and supporters are saying "We believe Christine". Approximately 2,000 attended a vigil Sunday evening. Rally participants were aged eight to eighty-eight. Mothers came with daughters and granddaughters.

The event was held in front of Stanford University where on one corner a large football promoting sign served as an ironic backdrop. Signs were held high, many said "I Believe Christine". Two women, as a parody of Melania's "I really don't care" coat, wore similarly colored coats marked with the words, "Christine, We Have Your Back". One participant carried a sign that said: "Just Say No to Republican Rape Culture".



§Two Coats
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschang2coats.jpg
original image (3345x3538)
A take on Melania Trump's "I don't care" coat
§Football rules at Stanford
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_wechangstanfordfootbig.jpg
original image (4603x2797)
Ironic backdrop
§Truck
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangcrowdtruck.jpg
original image (5579x2763)
§She is Us
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangsheisus.jpg
original image (3758x3468)
§Kava-Nah!
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangkava-nah.jpg
original image (5659x3749)
§Courage
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangfordequalscourage.jpg
original image (5639x3639)
§On the corner at Town and Country shopping strip
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschanghuge.jpg
original image (5579x2884)
§Generations
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangsmilingchu.jpg
original image (4050x2653)
§Stop Republican Assault on Women
by Text: Robertson Photos: Wes Chang Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 4:30 AM
sm_weschangstoprepubassault.jpg
original image (4829x3219)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code