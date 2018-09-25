From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Photos: Peninsula Residents Stand with Christine Ford Against Kavanaugh in Palo Alto
Photos free to use to non-profits with credit to photographer Wes Chang.
original image (2802x2894)
Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Supporters said they stand with her as she is set to face an explosive confrontation, having revealed that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.
In Palo Alto, Christine's friends, neighbors and supporters are saying "We believe Christine". Approximately 2,000 attended a vigil Sunday evening. Rally participants were aged eight to eighty-eight. Mothers came with daughters and granddaughters.
The event was held in front of Stanford University where on one corner a large football promoting sign served as an ironic backdrop. Signs were held high, many said "I Believe Christine". Two women, as a parody of Melania's "I really don't care" coat, wore similarly colored coats marked with the words, "Christine, We Have Your Back". One participant carried a sign that said: "Just Say No to Republican Rape Culture".
In Palo Alto, Christine's friends, neighbors and supporters are saying "We believe Christine". Approximately 2,000 attended a vigil Sunday evening. Rally participants were aged eight to eighty-eight. Mothers came with daughters and granddaughters.
The event was held in front of Stanford University where on one corner a large football promoting sign served as an ironic backdrop. Signs were held high, many said "I Believe Christine". Two women, as a parody of Melania's "I really don't care" coat, wore similarly colored coats marked with the words, "Christine, We Have Your Back". One participant carried a sign that said: "Just Say No to Republican Rape Culture".
§Two Coats
original image (3345x3538)
A take on Melania Trump's "I don't care" coat
original image (4603x2797)
Ironic backdrop
original image (5579x2763)
original image (3758x3468)
original image (5659x3749)
original image (5639x3639)
original image (5579x2884)
original image (4050x2653)
original image (4829x3219)
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network