On Thursday, September 27, the day Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, we will gather in solidarity with her and with others around the country to support Christine ... we believe her!



If you can, bring a sign thanking Dr. Ford and showing her our support.



Photo by Teri Vershel. Please credit the photographer if you use this photo. Non-profits only.



https://www.facebook.com/events/2438556998... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 3:45 AM