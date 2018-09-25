top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
We Believe Christine Rally
Date Thursday September 27
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
King Plaza (Palo Alto City Hall Plaza)
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
On Thursday, September 27, the day Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, we will gather in solidarity with her and with others around the country to support Christine ... we believe her!

If you can, bring a sign thanking Dr. Ford and showing her our support.

Photo by Teri Vershel. Please credit the photographer if you use this photo. Non-profits only.
sm_ford1terindyshort_1.jpg
original image (5039x3779)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2438556998...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 3:45 AM
