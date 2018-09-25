top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Speaking: Ray McGovern; Music: Emma's Revolution; MC Dennis Bernstein
Date Friday September 28
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Ray McGovern, with Emma's Revolution, the CODEPINK Chorus, and Dennis Bernstein, hosted by CODEPINK and the BFUU Social Justice Committee. Ray McGovern is the 27-yr CIA analyst turned peace and justice activist who speaks out frequently against U.S. war and injustice. Ray will speak about Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Julian Assange, and the Russia mania. Emma's Revolution will perform some of their gorgeous songs, and the CODEPINK Chorus will sing the CODEPINK song. Homemade organic pies and other treats will be sold to benefit CODEPINK.
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ray-mcgovern-...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 3:34 AM
§Emma's Revolution
by Cynthia Papermaster Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 3:34 AM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ray-mcgovern-...
