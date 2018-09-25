From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Speaking: Ray McGovern; Music: Emma's Revolution; MC Dennis Bernstein
|Date
|Friday September 28
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|Berkeley Fellowship, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|
Ray McGovern, with Emma's Revolution, the CODEPINK Chorus, and Dennis Bernstein, hosted by CODEPINK and the BFUU Social Justice Committee. Ray McGovern is the 27-yr CIA analyst turned peace and justice activist who speaks out frequently against U.S. war and injustice. Ray will speak about Yemen, Syria, Gaza, Julian Assange, and the Russia mania. Emma's Revolution will perform some of their gorgeous songs, and the CODEPINK Chorus will sing the CODEPINK song. Homemade organic pies and other treats will be sold to benefit CODEPINK.
