In Palo Alto, 2,000 Rally to Support Christine Ford as Future of Supreme Court at Stake
by Text: Robertson Photos: Teri Vershel
Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 1:55 AM
Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Her neighbors in the city of Palo Alto said "I believe Christine" in the thousands at a vigil on Sunday. Photos by Teri Vershel, please credit the photographer.
sm_ford1terindyshort.jpg
original image (5039x3779)
While Republican leaders relentlessly assassinate Christine Blasey Ford's character in order to railroad through Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Ford's neighbors in Palo Alto stand squarely with her. An "I believe Christine" rally in front of Stanford University's entrance this week was originally planned to be a silent vigil, but demonstrators' anger could not be kept quiet. When 2,000 gathered to protest the treatment Ford has received at the hands of Republicans, it was a noisy affair.

Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Supporters said they stand with her as she is set to face an explosive confrontation, having revealed that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Shouts of "We've got your back, Christine" and "No no, Kavanaugh" did not need artificial amplification at the busy intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real, where all four corners were filled with demonstrators. The Raging Grannies led singing to the tune of We Shall Overcome with a song for the occasion, "We Believe Christine". Groups of protesters filled crosswalks at the major intersection as people in cars honked their approval. And all the supportive noise was backed up by ...a student drum band!

§All 4 corners of intersection full of demonstrators
§All 4 corners of intersection full of demonstrators
sm_ford1tericrowd4corners.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Bullhorn
§Bullhorn
sm_ford1teribullhorn.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§One of Ford's Students with Sign
§One of Ford's Students with Sign
sm_ford1teristats.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
"She taught me Stats"
§A Raging Granny
§A Raging Granny
sm_ford1terinancymser.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Bravery!
§Bravery!
sm_ford1terigransbravery.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Samina Sundas of group "A Muslim Voice" speaks with attendees Cory Wolbach and his Mom
§Samina Sundas of group "A Muslim Voice" speaks with attendees Cory Wolbach and his Mom
sm_ford1terisaminacory.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
Cory is on the Palo Alto City Council
§Stanford
§Stanford
sm_ford1teristanford.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§the intersection
§the intersection
sm_ford14cornersgu.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§Drumming too!
§Drumming too!
sm_teri_use_band.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§more
§more
sm_teriusethis_march.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
§last photo
§last photo
sm_terivershel-standwchristine-8271.jpg
original image (6016x4016)
