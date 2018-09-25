From the Open-Publishing Calendar

In Palo Alto, 2,000 Rally to Support Christine Ford as Future of Supreme Court at Stake by Text: Robertson Photos: Teri Vershel

Tuesday Sep 25th, 2018 1:55 AM

Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Her neighbors in the city of Palo Alto said "I believe Christine" in the thousands at a vigil on Sunday. Photos by Teri Vershel, please credit the photographer.

While Republican leaders relentlessly assassinate Christine Blasey Ford's character in order to railroad through Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for Supreme Court Justice, Ford's neighbors in Palo Alto stand squarely with her. An "I believe Christine" rally in front of Stanford University's entrance this week was originally planned to be a silent vigil, but demonstrators' anger could not be kept quiet. When 2,000 gathered to protest the treatment Ford has received at the hands of Republicans, it was a noisy affair.



Christine Blasey Ford has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Supporters said they stand with her as she is set to face an explosive confrontation, having revealed that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.



Shouts of "We've got your back, Christine" and "No no, Kavanaugh" did not need artificial amplification at the busy intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real, where all four corners were filled with demonstrators. The Raging Grannies led singing to the tune of We Shall Overcome with a song for the occasion, "We Believe Christine". Groups of protesters filled crosswalks at the major intersection as people in cars honked their approval. And all the supportive noise was backed up by ...a student drum band!



