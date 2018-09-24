From the Open-Publishing Calendar

In SF, Demonstrators "Stand with Christine" Against Kavanaugh by Text: Robertson Photos: Lynn LaRocca

Monday Sep 24th, 2018 9:52 PM

Last night about 250 people rallied in support of Christine Ford in San Francisco. Please credit photographer Lynn LaRocca.

About 250 people rallied in support of Christine Ford in San Francisco. Earlier this month, Dr. Ford bravely shared her story of sexual violence at the hands of Kavanaugh. Not unexpectedly, GOP leaders are calling her a liar and are painting her as a manipulator whose intention is to destroy Kavanaugh's chances at becoming a Supreme Court Justice.



Speakers said Kavanaugh’s behavior disqualifies him from an appointment to Supreme Court. They called for the elimination of rape culture and said that we must, instead, build a culture that protects and respects all people.



In support of Ford, people in the San Francisco Bay Area are uniting to demand that all sexual assault survivors be treated with dignity and respect. More events are scheduled in the coming days, especially during the period when Ford testifies.