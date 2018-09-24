From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|David Swanson: "Making the World Great For The First Time"
|Date
|Saturday October 13
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|
David Swanson: "Making the World Great For The First Time"
Saturday October 13 at 3-5 PM in Fellowship Hall
This is “Active Hope” event #6 with Joanna Macy, and a benefit for David Swanson, CODEPINK, and the Berkeley Fellowship. Jen Myzel Swanson will perform.
David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org.
Joanna Macy is a distinguished author, eco-philosopher, Buddhist scholar and founder of The Work That Reconnects.
Jen Myzel is an Oakland, CA based singer-songwriter, elementary school music teacher, activist, and facilitator of Joanna Macy’s Work that Reconnects.
Plus brief presentations by Cynthia Papermaster of CODEPINK Golden Gate on the “Divest From War” campaign and much more.
Book signing, information tables, CDs for sale, bake sale featuring homemade organic pies will benefit CODEPINK. Suggested donation $5-$20, no one turned away.
Sponsored by CODEPINK Golden Gate and the BFUU SJC.
Wheelchair accessible.
For more info: codepinkgg [at] gmail.com
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
