Restore the Delta, Dr. Jeffrey Michael respond to Delta Tunnels benefit/cost analysis by Dan Bacher

Monday Sep 24th, 2018 2:40 PM

In his initial response, Dr. Jeffrey Michael, the Executive Director of the Center for Business and Policy Research at the University of the Pacific, pointed out out four major flaws in the analysis, including the assumption of a “massive new subsidy” for agricultural users cost share from urban water user and the dependence of the positive benefit-cost on a “dubious new benefit”: the value of sea-level rise protection benefits.



Photo: The iconic Rio Vista Bridge crossing the Sacramento River on the Delta. Photo by Dan Bacher.