Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Renters' Issues Candidates Forum
Date Thursday October 04
Time 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz,
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Tenants Association
Join Santa Cruz Tenants Association for this lively event!

Room 4 next to the Theater opens at 5:00 PM

Join us in Rm. 4 for Be-forum Hors D'oeuvres and a Rent Control Information Booth

Theater doors open at 6:15 PM

Renters Issues Candidates Forum will be in the Theater from 6:30PM - 8:30PM
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2272097226...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 1:43 PM
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
