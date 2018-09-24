From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 10/ 4/2018
|Renters' Issues Candidates Forum
|Date
|Thursday October 04
|Time
|5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz,
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Tenants Association
|
Join Santa Cruz Tenants Association for this lively event!
Room 4 next to the Theater opens at 5:00 PM
Join us in Rm. 4 for Be-forum Hors D'oeuvres and a Rent Control Information Booth
Theater doors open at 6:15 PM
Renters Issues Candidates Forum will be in the Theater from 6:30PM - 8:30PM
original image (1000x1400)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 1:43 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2272097226...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network