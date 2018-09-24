



Enough is enough! On Wednesday September 26, Sanctuary Santa Cruz is joining forces with Families Belong Together and MomsRising.org to release and reunite the 12,800 children still in detention.We will be gathering outside the local Wells Fargo Branch located at 74 River St., Santa Cruz from 3:30-4:30 and at the Chase Bank on the corners of Ocean and Water Streets from 4:30-5:30. Bring your signs, chants and small toy to deliver to the branch manager.An analysis of financial documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 10 years shows that Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase/Chase Bank have invested tens of millions of dollars in CoreCivic and GEOGroup, for-profit prison companies that also operate immigrant detention centers.More info here: https://www.inthepublicinterest.org/wp-content/uploads/ITPI_BanksPrivatePrisonCompanies_Nov2016.pdf and here: http://inthesetimes.com/features/ice-abolish-immigration-child-detention-private-prison-profiting.html Please join us to demand a stop to separating families and abusing immigrants.Enough is enough!

