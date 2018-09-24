From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 9/26/2018
|Tell Wells Fargo & Chase Bank: Stop Financing ICE!
|Date
|Wednesday September 26
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|74 River St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Sanctuary Santa Cruz
|
On Wednesday September 26, Sanctuary Santa Cruz is joining forces with Families Belong Together and MomsRising.org to release and reunite the 12,800 children still in detention.
We will be gathering outside the local Wells Fargo Branch located at 74 River St., Santa Cruz from 3:30-4:30 and at the Chase Bank on the corners of Ocean and Water Streets from 4:30-5:30. Bring your signs, chants and small toy to deliver to the branch manager.
An analysis of financial documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 10 years shows that Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase/Chase Bank have invested tens of millions of dollars in CoreCivic and GEOGroup, for-profit prison companies that also operate immigrant detention centers.
More info here: https://www.inthepublicinterest.org/wp-content/uploads/ITPI_BanksPrivatePrisonCompanies_Nov2016.pdf
and here: http://inthesetimes.com/features/ice-abolish-immigration-child-detention-private-prison-profiting.html
Please join us to demand a stop to separating families and abusing immigrants.
Enough is enough!
original image (2000x1753)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 1:34 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2379501968...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network